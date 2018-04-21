2 people are dead following an apartment fire in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people have died following an apartment fire Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, they were dispatched to the South Pointe Townhomes, which is located at 1507 Dewees Dr. around 3:15 p.m. When MFD arrived to the scene, fire and smoke were showing from the apartment.
BREAKING: Two dead after apt. fire at South Pointe Townhomes. Working to learn more about what caused the fire. pic.twitter.com/tSZbjgA8YM— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) April 21, 2018
FOX13 has confirmed that two people were located inside the apartment deceased. We are learning to find out the age and sex of the victims.
