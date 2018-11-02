  • 2 people arrested, 1 on the run for stealing from work van, SCSO says

    Updated:

    Two people have been arrested for stealing from a work van in Shelby County. 

    The Shelby County Sheriffs' Department took to social to announce the details of the arrests. 

    They are also still searching for one suspect. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Someone saw the suspects stealing from the vehicle on the 1700 block of Huntgate Cove. 

    Officers made the scene and arrested Karma McClure and Bobbie Greer. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories