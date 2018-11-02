2 people arrested, 1 on the run for stealing from work van, SCSO says

Two people have been arrested for stealing from a work van in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Sheriffs' Department took to social to announce the details of the arrests.
They are also still searching for one suspect.
Someone saw the suspects stealing from the vehicle on the 1700 block of Huntgate Cove.
Officers made the scene and arrested Karma McClure and Bobbie Greer.
SCSO deputies arrested a pair of auto burglars who were targeting unlocked vehicles during the early morning hours in Cordova. Karma McClure,32, and another man were spotted by a vigilant citizen in the 1700 block of Huntgate Cv., taking items from a work van.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 2, 2018
McClure was charged with numerous felonies including auto burglary and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Greer was charged with accessory after the fact and deputies are working on positively identifying the third suspect. pic.twitter.com/fWo6h0gFPw— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 2, 2018
