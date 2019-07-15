2 people arrested after shootout between cars near Memphis McDonald's drive-thru, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people have been arrested following a shootout near a McDonald’s drive-thru in Memphis, according to police.
Investigators said the incident happened near the McDonald’s in the 3000 block of South Perkins Monday morning.
According to MPD, people inside two separate cars were shooting at each other near the drive-thru. Two people were detained at the scene and arrested.
One of the cars drove off on Boxdale before breaking down just down the road. Police said the suspects then ran away still armed with guns.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
