2 people arrested following City of Corinth's first homicide of 2018

CORINTH, Miss. - Corinth Police Chief Ralph Dance told FOX13 News two people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the city's first homicide of the year.
57-year-old George Harris was found naked and dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head on his screened in porch on Monday. Chief Dance told FOX13 News 18-year-old Shaquavia Gunn set Harris up to be robbed and 20-year-old Darius Deen was the trigger man.
Chief Dance told FOX13 that investigators used phone records to track the suspects down. Deen was arrested Friday afternoon in a hotel room in Booneville, Mississippi. Investigators say they located a three-fifty-seven revolver in Deen's car that they believe to be the murder weapon.
Both Deen and Gunn are being held without bond in the Alcorn County Jail.
The police chief told FOX13 News Deen was high on Narcotics when arrested Friday afternoon and won't be sober enough for investigators to interview until sometime Saturday.
