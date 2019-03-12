2 people arrested for having drugs, guns in hotel room 420, police say

Memphis police arrested two people who were caught with drugs and guns in a hotel room, court records said.
According to police, Ondrae Pirtle and Michael Roberts were detained by security guards at the Quality Inn on the 2500 block of Thousand Oaks Boulevard.
The arrest affidavits do not say what led to security detaining them, but they took two loaded guns from the suspects, police said.
The guards then led police to room 420 where officers found more guns and marijuana.
A scale and Oxycodone pills were also found.
Both are charged with Possession of Controlled Substance with the intent to sell.
