2 people confirmed dead after cargo plane from Millington crashes in Ohio, reports say

TOLEDO, Ohio - A plane that took off from the Memphis area has crashed, according to multiple reports.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a plane crash near Toledo Express Airport.
The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said the plane crashed just east of another airport before 4 a.m. eastern time.
WTOL is reporting the plane was headed to Toledo from the Millington airport.
FOX13 reached out to officials for comment, and they sent a response which said in part "initial reports were two souls on board."
Just before 7:30 a.m., WTOL reported two people were confirmed dead. Their identities have not been released.
The plane impacted multiple unoccupied vehicles at the business. The impact caused a major fire.
WTOL said The Port Authority believes it was carrying auto parts.
