2 people confirmed dead after cargo plane from Millington crashes in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio - A plane that took off from the Memphis area has crashed, according to multiple reports.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a plane crash near Toledo Express Airport.
The Millington Airport confirmed the plane arrived at their location at 10:10 p.m. and departed to Toledo at 11:13 p.m.
The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said the plane crashed just east of another airport before 4 a.m. eastern time.
FOX13 reached out to officials for comment, and they initially sent a response which said in part "initial reports were two souls on board."
However, two people are now confirmed dead. Their identities have not been released.
The plane impacted multiple unoccupied vehicles at the business and caused a massive fire.
The Port Authority believes it was carrying auto parts.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}