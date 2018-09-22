2 people critical after crash in Memphis

Memphis police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis.
According to police, the crash happened on Ridgemont and New Allen. Two people were taken to Regional One in critical condition. At least two others were injured and are expected to be okay.
We are currently on the scene of a multi-car accident @ Ridgemont & New Allen. 2 individuals were transported in critical condition to ROH. There are also at least 2 other individuals being transported in non-critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 22, 2018
