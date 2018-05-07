  • 2 people critical following motorcycle accident in Whitehaven

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are fighting for their lives following a crash Sunday night in Whitehaven. 

    According to MPD, a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian at Winchester Rd & Lakeview Rd around 8:30 p.m. Two individuals were taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Traffic is currently being blocked on Lakeview between Winchester and Brooks to clear this accident. 

    FOX13's Tony Atkins is headed to the scene to gather more information. See a LIVE report, on FOX13 News at 9 and 10 p.m.

