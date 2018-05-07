2 people critical following motorcycle accident in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are fighting for their lives following a crash Sunday night in Whitehaven.
According to MPD, a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian at Winchester Rd & Lakeview Rd around 8:30 p.m. Two individuals were taken to Regional One in critical condition.
We are working a critical accident where a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian at Lakeview/Winchester. Two individuals were taken to ROH in critical condition. Traffic is currently being blocked on Lakeview between Winchester and Brooks.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 7, 2018
Traffic is currently being blocked on Lakeview between Winchester and Brooks to clear this accident.
