2 people dead after officer-involved shooting in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Two people were killed after an officer-involved shooting in West Memphis Wednesday, according to state troopers.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North 18th Street.
There is a massive police presence at the location, while Arkansas state police investigates the scene.
Police have not yet identified the two people who were killed.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Investigators confirmed no officers were injured in the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis teacher arrested, accused of sex crimes involving a child
- Pimp arrested for attacking woman he forcibly held into prostitution, police say
- Transgender woman claims she was mistreated by clerk at video game store
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}