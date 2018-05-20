  • 2 people dead following shooting in Nutbush area

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are dead following a shooting in the Nutbush area.

    According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Lloyd Circle. When MPD arrived, two people had been shot and were pronounced dead on the scene. 

    The suspect(s) responsible were possibly occupying a white truck. 

    Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

