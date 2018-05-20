2 people dead following shooting in Nutbush area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are dead following a shooting in the Nutbush area.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Lloyd Circle. When MPD arrived, two people had been shot and were pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspect(s) responsible were possibly occupying a white truck.
Double homicide on South Loyd Circle. In Nutbush. Working to learn more. Will have latest on FOX13 News at 9:00. pic.twitter.com/TfTNiJaBK6— Tom Dees (@TomDeesFOX13) May 20, 2018
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
