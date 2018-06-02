2 people dead near Overton High School

Two people were shot Friday evening near Overton High School.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1700 block of Myrna. When police arrived, two people had been shot.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1717 Myrna. Two individuals have been shot. No condition report is available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 2, 2018
Both victims died on the scene. According to MPD, the person responsible for the shooting has been detained. The two men were reportedly burglarizing the residence when the shooting occurred.
This is an ongoing investigation
We are working to learn more, so check back on updates.
