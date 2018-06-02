  • 2 people dead near Overton High School

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    Two people were shot Friday evening near Overton High School. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1700 block of Myrna. When police arrived, two people had been shot. 

    Both victims died on the scene. According to MPD, the person responsible for the shooting has been detained. The two men were reportedly burglarizing the residence when the shooting occurred. 

    This is an ongoing investigation

    We are working to learn more, so check back on updates. 

