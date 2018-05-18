2 people detained after police chase ends with crash in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are in police custody following an accident in East Memphis.
FOX13's Jim Spiewak was driving to a different story when he saw a blue vehicle run through a redlight.
A police chase ensued, and our crew followed behind at a safe distance. Neighbors directed us to which way the chase was going, and we eventually saw the blue car again.
It had crashed into another vehicle at Dunn Avenue and Rebecca Street. Two individuals from the blue car were taken into custody.
We are working to learn what led to the chase and why the individuals were wanted.
A family member identified one of the individuals who is in custody. She said he is an 18-year-old who has "never been in trouble."
We are not publishing his name because at this point he is not charged with a crime.
We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.
