  • 2 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis.

    Police said the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Tchulahoma Road and Morningview Drive.

    One man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, while another man was hospitalized in non-critical condition. 

    The details surrounding the crash are still unclear.

    The investigation is ongoing, police said.

