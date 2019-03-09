2 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis.
Police said the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Tchulahoma Road and Morningview Drive.
One man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, while another man was hospitalized in non-critical condition.
The details surrounding the crash are still unclear.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Officers are on the scene of a 2 car crash at Tchulahoma @ Morningview Drive. One male has been transported to ROH in critical condition. A second male was transported in non-critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 8, 2019
