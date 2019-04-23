  • 2 people in custody, part of I-240 shut down in both directions after carjacking ends in crash

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A large portion of Interstate 240 is shut down as police investigate a carjacking that ended in a car crash. 

    Both east and westbound lanes on I-240 between Airways Boulevard and Elvis Presley Boulevard are currently shut down as crews are working to clear the scene surrounding the crash.

    Memphis police said two people are in custody after carjacking a vehicle near Summer Avenue and crashing on the interstate. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    It is unclear if anyone was injured during the crash. Neither person who police took into custody has been identified.

    However, TDOT officials said traffic in both directions is being diverted to alternate routes to avoid the area.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories