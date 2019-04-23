MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A large portion of Interstate 240 is shut down as police investigate a carjacking that ended in a car crash.
Both east and westbound lanes on I-240 between Airways Boulevard and Elvis Presley Boulevard are currently shut down as crews are working to clear the scene surrounding the crash.
Memphis police said two people are in custody after carjacking a vehicle near Summer Avenue and crashing on the interstate.
It is unclear if anyone was injured during the crash. Neither person who police took into custody has been identified.
However, TDOT officials said traffic in both directions is being diverted to alternate routes to avoid the area.
Officers are on the scene at I240 and Millbranch with two individuals in custody. PRELIMINARY information: Officers received a suspicious person call to 4219 Summer. Officers found that the persons were occupying a car that was taken in a carjacking. This is an active scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 23, 2019
