0 2 people, including teen, arrested for several car break-ins and thefts, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people, including a teen, who are likely connected to several car break-ins and car thefts are in jail.

This comes after several people reported incidents to West Memphis police recently.

FOX13 spoke exclusively with a woman who said her son’s car was stolen.



Her son took to Facebook when this happened. He just got his car back last week and that’s because a business owner called the police when he noticed the stolen car in his neighborhood.

Police said the people arrested admitted they look for doors that are unlocked, and they'll go inside and take whatever they can find.

Tammie Simpson said her son noticed his car was stolen last Sunday from the 500 block of Pine in West Memphis. She said he left his doors unlocked with a key fob inside and thieves took off in his truck.

“I’m dumbfounded how it’s gotten to this point, you can’t trust that when you pull up in your driveway it’s going to be safe,” she said.

That wasn’t the only car, West Memphis police said several cars were broken into or stolen from the Northwestern part of the city last week.

“Then Wednesday morning, my husband’s employee showed up at work and his car had been stolen off Oliver,” Simpson said.

West Memphis police said when they started investigating, they saw two people prowling the streets during the overnight hours last Sunday.

Officers noticed two suspects that matched the description of two people that ran from police earlier that morning. Joseph Griffin had a backpack with stolen items from the cars.

Simpson said her son got his SUV back after a homeowner who lives close by noticed the stolen truck on his street.

“He took his work truck, and he blocked the Cove just in case those boys were still in that house, and they decided to leave but apparently they ran the car completely out of gas,” Simpson said.

Police said the suspects, including a female teen, admitted to several break-ins and thefts in the area and in Marion, including incidents that were not reported.

Simpson said although her son learned a valuable lesson about locking his doors, she has a message for the people who took his car. “If you want something, you need to go work for it like everybody else does.”

The suspects were arrested and charged with two counts of theft of vehicle and two counts of Breaking and entering.

At the time of the arrest, Griffin was out of jail on pre-trial release for 16 counts of breaking and entering.

Police said these incidents could likely lead to more arrests.

