2 people killed after patient, medic thrown from ambulance in I-40 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A patient and a medic were thrown from the back of an ambulance in a serious crash on I-40 east Friday night.
EMS crews confirmed two people are dead.
I-40 east has been shut down at Charlotte Pike outside of Nashville due to the single vehicle crash involving an ambulance from West Tennessee.
The patient and medic were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Also, one other person is still listed in critical condition.
Traffic is being diverted at the Old Hickory Blvd exit.
This is a developing story.
