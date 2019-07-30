0 2 people killed in Southaven Walmart shooting, sheriff says

SOUTHAVEN, Miss - Southaven police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Southaven Walmart.

An employee of Walmart and told FOX13 they were inside during the shooting. Officials have not released what led to the shooting.

>> Photos from the crime scene

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told FOX13 two people are dead, and the suspect was also shot.

One person was found dead in the business and another person was found dead in the parking lot.

Update: two people killed this when a shooter opened fire at Southhaven, MS Walmart. A police officer and the suspected shooter have both been shot and are being treated. #FOX13GMM Live with team coverage pic.twitter.com/0NHWsm2SW6 — Valerie (@valonfox) July 30, 2019

The suspect's condition is not known.

FOX13 learned a police officer was injured as well.

The officer was taken to Baptist DeSoto hospital, but he is expected to be okay.

The bulletproof vest he was wearing stopped the bullet.

Police have flooded the parking lot as they continue to look for more evidence on the deadly Walmart.

Three people shot,including a police officer, in Southhaven Mississippi Walmart. #FOX13GMM @TomDeesFOX13 says the DeSoto County sheriff tells him one person is dead in the store.We are live pic.twitter.com/QqeeTGzBnu — Valerie (@valonfox) July 30, 2019

We have a crew heading to the scene and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The store is located on the 6800 block of Southcrest Parkway.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.