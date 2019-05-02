0 2 people on the run after 'violent' armed robbery at north Mississippi store, officials say

PANOLA CO., Miss. - Two people are on the run after a violent armed robbery in Panola County.

The thieves robbed the Dollar General near the Pope exit at closing time.

Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby said it’s been a long time since there has been a robbery this violent in Panola County.

Plywood covers part of the glass front door where the sheriff said the robbers shot out the glass around 10 p.m. Sunday – right after the store closed.

Once inside the sheriff said one of them held a gun to the clerk’s head and demanded she open the safe.

“Any time you walk in with a gun and you have two females inside the store… possibly willing to do whatever they have to including hurt someone if they have to when they do it,” Darby said.

Officials told FOX13 the armed robbers were in and out of the store in less than a minute. Investigators found a shell casing and a bullet fragment by the front door.

Ken Powell lives nearby and shops there often.

“Well I think it is a bad situation but it’s a one-time deal thing. I don’t know, most time it is a quiet town and we don’t have any problem,” Powell said.

However, Darby said he thinks the robbers hit at that time of night for a reason.

“Any time you do that you are aware of the money exchange or counting of the money and they had knowledge of what was going on at the store,” Darby said.

The sheriff’s department has surveillance video of the robbery.

They are not releasing it to the public because the robbery is still under investigation.

