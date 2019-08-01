2 people rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident, according to officials.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, two people were taken from the scene to local hospitals. One was taken to Regional One, and the other to Methodist University.
Neither victim has been identified, and their conditions are unknown at this point.
The details surrounding what led to the crash are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
