0 2 people rushed to hospital after multiple shootings within minutes across Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were hospitalized after multiple shootings happened within minutes of each other across Memphis.

Both incidents happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday. However, police did not say the shootings were related.

The details surrounding each shooting are still unclear.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

FRAYSER

One person was hospitalized after being shot in Frayser.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Amselle Circle.

At 10:11 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a shooting at 3306 Amselle Cir. Officers located one victim suffering from GSWs.

The victim was transported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 30, 2019

Officers found one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That person – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

No suspect information was provided by investigators.

NUTBUSH

Another shooting around the same time left another person injured.

Police said a man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Nutbush. It also happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday near Wales and Tant.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and he was not identified as of yet.

Investigators did not provide information regarding a suspected shooter.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Wales and Tant. The male victim is being transported to ROH in critical condition.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 30, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.