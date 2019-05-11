  • 2 people rushed to hospital after shooting in Frayser, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Frayser, according to police.

    MPD officials said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Frayser Circle near Thomas Street.

    Police said both victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition. Neither person has been identified at this point.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

    MPD did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories