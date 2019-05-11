2 people rushed to hospital after shooting in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Frayser, according to police.
MPD officials said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Frayser Circle near Thomas Street.
Memphis Police on the scene of a shooting on Frayser Circle. Someone shot two people. Both have gone to Regional One. pic.twitter.com/pMAEOVElZE— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) May 11, 2019
Police said both victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition. Neither person has been identified at this point.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
MPD did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter.
