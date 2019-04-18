2 people rushed to hospital after shooting in north Mississippi, officials say

TUNICA, Miss. - Police are investigating after two people were shot in north Mississippi.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Prichard Road and Old Highway 61 in Tunica, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.
That location is near Rosa Fort High School, as well as an apartment complex.
Officials told FOX13 both victims were taken to Regional One via ambulance. The conditions and identities of both victims are still unknown at this point.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. Deputies did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
