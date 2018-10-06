2 people shot, 1 in custody following high school football game in Tennessee

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. - Two people were shot, and one is in custody following a high school football game in Tennessee Friday night.
According to Brownsville police, the shooting happened after the game at Haywood High School in Haywood County.
Police responded near the Walgreens on East Main Street in Brownsville around 9:30 p.m.
According to the Brownsville Press, one victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, and the other person was flown to a Memphis hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.
That report also stated the suspected shooter is in custody and is believed to be 16-years-old.
We are working to find more information surrounding the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
