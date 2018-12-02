2 people shot at Laundromat in West Memphis, 1 arrested, police say

WEST MEMPHIS, AR - Two people are recovering following a double shooting in West Memphis, Arkansas.
According to the West Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the Laundromat at the corner of Avalon and Broadway around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived they noticed two people had been shot.
One of the people who was shot was actually involved in the altercation and the other was a bystander who had no involvement, according to police.
The West Memphis Police Department have identified additional suspects that were involved who were not located at the scene and they are currently working on obtaining arrest warrants.
However, one person, Courtney Cosby, was arrested at the scene who was involved in the shooting.
Finally, according to police, both victims who are shot are currently listed in stable condition.
FOX13 is working to learn more info about this shooting, so stay with us for the very latest.
