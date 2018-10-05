2 people shot at multiple times while driving on I-40

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Two people were shot at multiple times while driving down Interstate 40 Thursday night.
Five of the bullets hit the victims’ truck.
The incident happened on I-40 around 7 p.m. Thursday.
One of the victims spoke with FOX13 about the terrifying experience.
That man – who was not identified – was driving on I-40 when he said a black, four-door car with two passengers came up behind them.
The victim told FOX13 that vehicle was going extremely fast. Then, the driver of that car waved at the victim.
“He looks over at me and waved, so I just waved back,” the man said.
Seconds later, shots started flying.
