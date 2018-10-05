  • 2 people shot at multiple times while driving on I-40

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Two people were shot at multiple times while driving down Interstate 40 Thursday night. 

    Five of the bullets hit the victims’ truck. 

    The incident happened on I-40 around 7 p.m. Thursday. 

    One of the victims spoke with FOX13 about the terrifying experience. 

    That man – who was not identified – was driving on I-40 when he said a black, four-door car with two passengers came up behind them. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The victim told FOX13 that vehicle was going extremely fast. Then, the driver of that car waved at the victim. 

    “He looks over at me and waved, so I just waved back,” the man said. 

    Seconds later, shots started flying. 

    Hear the victim’s full story – on FOX13 News at 6.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories