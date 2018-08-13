2 people shot feet away from Melrose High School in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were shot Sunday evening in Orange Mound, according to MPD.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man killed, another fighting for life after shooting in Orange Mound
- 2-year-old attacked by pit bull at Shelby Farms
- FedEx truck crashes on I-40, ends up over hillside in creek; driver flown to hospital
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Officers arrived to the 1400 block of Pendleton St, which is feet away from Melrose High School, around 7 p.m. for a double shooting. When officers got to the scene they had noticed two people were shot.
One of the victims is in critical condition and the other is in non-critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department.
No suspect information is available at this time either.
Airways Station is currently working a shooting in the area of 1496 Pendleton. There are two victims on the scene, one victim is critical. The second victim is in non-critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 13, 2018
We are working to learn the sex and ages of the victims. Stay with us for the very latest.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}