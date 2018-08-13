  • 2 people shot feet away from Melrose High School in Orange Mound

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were shot Sunday evening in Orange Mound, according to MPD. 

    Officers arrived to the 1400 block of Pendleton St, which is feet away from Melrose High School, around 7 p.m. for a double shooting. When officers got to the scene they had noticed two people were shot. 

    One of the victims is in critical condition and the other is in non-critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department. 

    No suspect information is available at this time either. 

    We are working to learn the sex and ages of the victims. Stay with us for the very latest. 

