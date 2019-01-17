WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Police released new details Thursday in the deadly shooting involving West Memphis police officers.
Two people were killed after an officer-involved shooting in West Memphis Wednesday, according to state troopers.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North 18th Street.
New details surrounding the suspects' car used in the deadly incident -- on FOX13 News at 5.
NEW: West Memphis police says one officer was transported to Regional One for a non-life threatening leg injury. We’ll have more updates on this story starting at 4:30am on Good Morning Memphis. @FOX13Memphis— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) January 17, 2019
There was a massive police presence at the location, while Arkansas state police investigated the scene.
Law enforcement officials confirmed to FOX13 that the shooting started when two people injured a West Memphis police officer.
Police said there were "two subjects and the driver of the vehicle refused to stop for officers."
The driver then rammed multiple police cars.
Authorities said the two people who were killed ran over the officer, injuring his legs. Sources said both of his legs were broken.
After that officer was hurt, other police officers at the scene shot the two suspects and killed them.
West Memphis police confirmed that officer was rushed to Regional One in non-critical condition.
#NOW: Arkansas State Police say two people are dead after an officer-involved shooting in West Memphis, AR. An officer was transported to Regional One. I’m working to find out more information. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/Cn2RcVxYm1— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) January 17, 2019
The officer was not shot during that incident.
Police have not yet identified the two people who were killed.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis teacher arrested, accused of sex crimes involving a child
- Pimp arrested for attacking woman he forcibly held into prostitution, police say
- Transgender woman claims she was mistreated by clerk at video game store
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}