2 people shot near Memphis restaurants while in stolen vehicle taken in carjacking, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two of the three people who were shot near two North Memphis restaurants are facing auto theft charges, police said.
According to MPD, those two people were in a car at the time of the shooting on Chelsea Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday. That car had been stolen in a carjacking on May 25.
That address is near a Church’s Chicken and Waffle Mania. However, police did not specify where exactly the shooting happened.
Police said the person who shot those three people has not yet been identified.
Two of the three victims who were shot has been charged w/ auto theft. The car that the victims were in when they were shot was a stolen car that was taken in a carjacking on May 25. The suspect who shot these individuals has not been identified at this point.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 4, 2019
All three shooting victims were initially rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but two of them were upgraded to non-critical.
The shooter is not in custody at this point, according to police.
It is unclear what the suspect’s relationship was to the people who were shot. Police did not clarify if the shooting victims were in the suspect’s vehicle at the time.
FOX13 crews saw crime scene tape surrounding both restaurants’ parking lots.
The suspected shooter reportedly drove away in a gray or silver car.
