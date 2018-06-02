2 people shot near Overton High School, condition unknown

Two people were shot Friday evening near Overton High School.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1700 block of Myrna. When police arrived, two people had been shot.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1717 Myrna. Two individuals have been shot. No condition report is available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 2, 2018
No condition report is available at this point.
This is an ongoing investigation.
We are working to learn more, so check back on updates.
