  • 2 people shot near Overton High School, condition unknown

    Two people were shot Friday evening near Overton High School. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1700 block of Myrna. When police arrived, two people had been shot. 

    No condition report is available at this point.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

