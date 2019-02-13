MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a shooting on a major Memphis interstate.
Two people were shot and taken to the hospital from Interstate-240 and Lamar Avenue.
It is not clear where exactly the shots were fired on the interstate but, FOX13 has found multiple crime scenes associated with the shooting.
Both victims are listed in critical condition.
