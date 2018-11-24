2 people shot outside North Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were shot outside an apartment complex in North Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened near April Woods Apartments around 6 p.m. Friday.
One of the victims was rushed to Le Bonheur, according to the Memphis Fire Department. That person has not been identified yet, but police said their condition is non-critical.
The other victim was taken via private vehicle to Regional One. No condition was provided for that person.
Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
