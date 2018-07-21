  • 2 people thrown from carriage in Downtown Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police were investigating after two people were thrown from a carriage in Downtown Memphis.

    Investigators arrived on the scene in the 100th block of S. Main St. Friday night. Officers were flagged down at 8:23 p.m.

    One man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, while a female was treated on the scene.

