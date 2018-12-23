2 police officers, man taken to hospital after large house fire in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two police officers and another man were taken to the hospital after a large house fire in Memphis.
The fire started around 2 a.m. Saturday at the home in the 3700 block of East Mallory Avenue, according to fire officials.
Officials said 35 emergency responders helped battle the fire, which was brought under control around 2:20 a.m.
Two officers entered the burning home around 2 a.m., searched and rescued a man prior to fire crews arriving on scene.
According to MFD, that man – who lived in the house – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition with second and third-degree burns to approximately three percent of his body.
The man also suffered from smoke inhalation.
The two officers were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They are both listed in stable condition.
No firefighters were injured during the incident.
Officials said the fire was caused by “careless handling of fire near a flammable liquid (rubbing alcohol) in the living room.”
The total damage was estimated at $11,000.
