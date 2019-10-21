2 preliminary EF-1 tornadoes touch down in the Mid-South area, according to NWS

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. - The National Weather Service said preliminary information reports two EF-1 tornadoes hit two cities in the Mid-South.
Investigators with the NWS said the coordinates where the tornado started were near Mt Moriah Road and American Way in Memphis.
The tornado touched down around 6:38 Monday morning and remained on the ground for about two minutes.
Damages were reported at the Cottonwood Apartments and multiple trees and business signs were destroyed.
The peak wind for the possible Memphis tornado was about 105 mph. No one was injured or hurt during this storm.
Officials said a possible EF-1 tornado also hit Tyronza, Arkansas around 5:50 Monday morning.
Authorities said the tornado was on the ground for about three minutes and covered just over a mile. Three people were injured during the storm.
FOX13 is working to learn if they believe other tornadoes may have touched down in the area.
