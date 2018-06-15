2 riders fall 34 feet when roller coaster car derails

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - WFTV -- Two people fell 34 feet from a roller coaster Thursday evening at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk after a car came off the tracks, officials said.
Firefighters said they're working as fast as they can to try to remove two riders from a dangling coaster car, which derailed at about 8:30 p.m.
#DBFD Removing riders from rollercoaster pic.twitter.com/ilFDDeikra— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
Ten people have been rescued from the ride, six of whom were taken to a hospital, officials said.
#DBFD on scene at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach rescuing riders from a roller coaster car that derailed and are hanging pic.twitter.com/BFDRa8hFiI— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
The conditions of the injured people are unknown.
