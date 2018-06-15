  • 2 riders fall 34 feet when roller coaster car derails

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - WFTV -- Two people fell 34 feet from a roller coaster Thursday evening at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk after a car came off the tracks, officials said.

    Firefighters said they're working as fast as they can to try to remove two riders from a dangling coaster car, which derailed at about 8:30 p.m.

    Ten people have been rescued from the ride, six of whom were taken to a hospital, officials said.

    The conditions of the injured people are unknown.

