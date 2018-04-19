  • 2 schools ran by former Mayor Willie Herenton scheduled to close next year

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two schools ran by former Mayor Willie Herenton are scheduled to close by the end of next school year.

    Schools ran by the DuBois  Consortium of Charter Schools, including DuBios High School of Arts and Technology and DuBois High School Leadership and Public Policy are scheduled to close. 

    Shelby County Schools released to following statement:

    We have been informed the DuBois High School of Leadership and Public Policy and DuBois High Schools of Arts and Technology will close at the end of the school year. Shelby County Schools and the DuBois Consortium will work together to ensure that families are informed of their options so they can make the best decision regarding education for their children.  

    FOX13 has reached out to the DuBois Consortium of Charter School for a statement. 

    We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 schools ran by former Mayor Willie Herenton scheduled to close next year

  • Headline Goes Here

    Willie Herenton will run for Memphis mayor in 2019

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Chicago police chief to challenge mayor who fired him