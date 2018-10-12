  • 2 shootings on major Memphis interstates in 2 hours

    There have been two shootings Thursday on major Memphis interstates in a two-hour span. 

    The first one happened around 6:15 p.m. on I-40, when a man was grazed by a bullet while driving near Austin Peay. 

    Police said that may have stemmed from a road rage incident involving the suspected shooter and victim. 

    That suspected shooter was driving a black, four-door BMW. 

    Less than two hours later, police responded to another shooting – this time on I-240. 

    One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Interstate 240. 

    Police said the shooting happened near the Walnut Grove exit on I-240 Thursday around 7:45 p.m.

    One person was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Investigators did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter at this time. 

     

