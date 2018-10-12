2 shootings on major Memphis interstates in 2 hours

There have been two shootings Thursday on major Memphis interstates in a two-hour span.
The first one happened around 6:15 p.m. on I-40, when a man was grazed by a bullet while driving near Austin Peay.
Police said that may have stemmed from a road rage incident involving the suspected shooter and victim.
That suspected shooter was driving a black, four-door BMW.
Less than two hours later, police responded to another shooting – this time on I-240.
One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Interstate 240.
Police said the shooting happened near the Walnut Grove exit on I-240 Thursday around 7:45 p.m.
THIS IS THE SECOND EXIT RAMP SHOOTING TONIGHT.
Large scene. One person transported.
Walnut Grove exit into I-240 East.
I'm working to learn more details about this.
I'll have more on @FOX13Memphis after the game pic.twitter.com/yPOMu7T1p6
One person was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Investigators did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter at this time.
Preliminary information: Officers are on the scene of a shooting @ I-240 & Walnut Grove. One male has been shot and xported to ROH in critical condition. It is unknown at this point what actually occurred prior to the shooting. The suspects were possibly in a Blk Nissan Altima.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 12, 2018
