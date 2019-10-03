2 shot, 1 dead following potential domestic shooting in Lakeland, deputies say

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - One person is dead and another is in the hospital after deputies responded to a possible domestic situation Tuesday night.
It happened in the 9100 block of Wren Hill in Lakeland. FOX13 obtained property records which show Tyrone and Gracie Hobson lived at that home. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the victim’s body is at the medical examiner’s office.
The other victim is in the hospital in non-critical condition. SCSO has not identified the victims
“I’m just sad that it ended in a bad tragedy,” said friend Kevin Ward.
Ward lives in the area and is also good friends with the Hobson’s. He went to the scene after he received a message about the shooting.
“Pray and talk it out with concerns and issues. They were married for 30 years and had one child and two grandkids,” said Ward.
FOX13 reached out to see if SCSO has responded to the home for other calls in the past.
