2 shot,1 killed in Cordova shooting

One person is dead in a double shooting in Cordova.
It happened around 1:30 this morning in the 2500 block of Country Trail Drive. Two people were shot, and one of them has died.
This shooting is less than two miles from where a man was shot and killed while waiting for a haircut.
That happened Friday on Hillshire Drive. There has not been an arrest in either shooting.
