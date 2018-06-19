  • 2 shot,1 killed in Cordova shooting

    One person is dead in a double shooting in Cordova. 

    It happened around 1:30 this morning in the 2500 block of Country Trail Drive. Two people were shot, and one of them has died.

    This shooting is less than two miles from where a man was shot and killed while waiting for a haircut.

    That happened Friday on Hillshire Drive. There has not been an arrest in either shooting. 

