2 shot and killed in Tipton County field

    Updated:

    Two people are dead and one person is recovering after being shot in Tipton County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. 

    The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday near Covington, Tennessee. 

    When police arrived, two were pronounced dead and the third victim was taken to a Memphis area hospital. 

    FOX13 has learned there are three scenes associated with this investigation, according to the sheriff's office. They are at Leigh's Chapel and Turner Field, South High Street, and South College Street. 

    The names of the victims have not been released. 

    The TBI said this is still an active and ongoing investigation. 

