2 shot and killed in Tipton County field

Two people are dead and one person is recovering after being shot in Tipton County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
FOX13's Scott Madaus is at the crime scene gathering new information. He will have a full report on FOX13 News at 5 and 6 p.m.
Developing: Active TBI investigation in Tipton County off Leighs Chapel Road. There are 2 other crime scenes agents are also working right now. I’m working for more information. pic.twitter.com/lfHgofhdTd— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) September 11, 2018
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Suspect identified in Purple Haze shooting that injured 4
- Teen transported to hospital after shots fired into Memphis school bus, police say
- Temporary locations, schedule announced for Kirby High School students
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday near Covington, Tennessee.
When police arrived, two were pronounced dead and the third victim was taken to a Memphis area hospital.
FOX13 has learned there are three scenes associated with this investigation, according to the sheriff's office. They are at Leigh's Chapel and Turner Field, South High Street, and South College Street.
Developing: We just moved to the other side of the deadly shooting crime scene where two men were found dead in Tipton County. pic.twitter.com/7AmFNWT1Li— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) September 11, 2018
The names of the victims have not been released.
The TBI said this is still an active and ongoing investigation.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will update you live on-air and online.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}