2 shot at V-Live Memphis overnight, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating a double shooting at V-Live overnight.
Investigators told FOX13 the shooting happened at 12:50 a.m. on Friday at V-Live on Mendenhall in Hickory Hill.
Police said two men were shot on the scene. One victim was leaving the club, the other was caught in the crossfire.
We were told there was a disturbance inside the club before the shots were fired.
Officers said both victims that were shot were not apart of the disturbance.
One person is in critical condition, the other is expected to be alright.
MPD confirmed that the shooting happened inside the club.
No suspect information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
