2 shot, car crashed into woods after incident in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are looking for information after two people were shot in Westwood.
Officers were called to Third Street and Levi Road around 10:40 Sunday night near Levi Elementary School.
When police arrived on the scene, they noticed a 2015 Nissan Sentra in the woods, roughly 100 feet south of Levi Road near the east side of S. Third Street. The vehicle was also turned over on a tree.
Three men had crawled from the woods and said they were shot.
One victim told police he was driving southbound in the far left lane of S. Third Street when the shooting began. He told police the shooting stopped at the intersection of S. Third Street and Levi Road.
FOX13 is LIVE as officers search for information. LIVE UPDATES on the investigation, now on Good Morning Memphis.
The victim sitting in the front passenger's seat was not shot, however, the driver of the vehicle was shot in the back and the third victim sitting directly behind the passenger's seat was shot in the arm.
Both shooting victims were taken to the hospital. The driver was transported in critical and the second with was taken in non-critical condition.
None of the victims had a clear look at the vehicle or the occupants of the vehicle accused of shooting at them.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stopper at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tigers win primetime matchup over SMU, but City of Memphis wins the weekend
- 17-year-old is dead after alleged robbery victim fights back, police say
- Memphis comes together, nearly crime-free under national spotlight
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}