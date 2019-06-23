  • 2 shot in Downtown Memphis early Sunday morning, according to MFD

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were shot in Downtown Memphis just before dawn on Sunday.

    First responders were called to Peabody and 4th around 4:53 a.m.

    Crews transported two shooting victims to the hospital. 

    Both victims are in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

    Officers currently have three people detained at this time.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on this investigation.

