2 shot in Downtown Memphis early Sunday morning, according to MFD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were shot in Downtown Memphis just before dawn on Sunday.
First responders were called to Peabody and 4th around 4:53 a.m.
Crews transported two shooting victims to the hospital.
Both victims are in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
Officers currently have three people detained at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on this investigation.
