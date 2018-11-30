0 2 small children injured after shooting near University of Mississippi Medical Center, police say

JACKSON, Miss. - Two small children were hurt right outside the University of Mississippi Medical Center after a shooting.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of North State Street around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Jackson police and hospital officials.

#JPD is investigating a shooting in the 2500 block of N. State St. It is confirmed that two small children were injured after shots were fired into a vehicle. Current condition is unknown. Suspect is driving an unknown dark colored vehicle. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 29, 2018

Investigators say a mother stopped her car when her toddlers were shot while she was driving. Multiple shots were fired into her vehicle, according to police.

Police confirmed the two children were injured after shots were fired into a vehicle. The chief of Jackson Police said the oldest child was a 3-year-old and the youngest was 1-year-old.

The conditions of the children are stable at this point, according to police.

One child was hit in the torso, and the other was hit in the leg.

Several shell casing were recovered beside the vehicle.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene and is driving a black Nissan sedan with a paper tag. No additional information on the suspect was given at this time.

"That’s an issue that’s kind of hard for police, when someone wants to shoot someone. They don’t call the police when they want to shoot," said Interim Chief of Police for Jackson, Mississippi Anthony L. Moore.

Immediately following the shooting, hospital officials said staff received an email at 4:44 p.m. regarding the “active shooting situation.”

The hospital has just been given the “all clear” from investigators.

