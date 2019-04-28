2 stabbed in Memphis neighborhood overnight, suspect behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after two people were stabbed in South Memphis.
Officers responded to a wounding call in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Street at 3:27 a.m. Sunday.
Two adults were stabbed on the scene.
A female victim was listed in critical condition, the second victim is in non-critical condition.
Anjelica Martin, 36, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Check back for details on the investigation.
