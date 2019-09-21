0 2 suspects arrested after White Station High School football player killed in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- September 19, Erin Tillman turned himself in to police. Tillman waived his Miranda rights and gave a complete statement admitting to his role in the shooting death of Jack Luibel, 18.

Tillman told investigators he and co-defendant Tala Bonds set up Luibel via the TextNow app.

He also admitted that the purpose of setting Luibel up was to rob him.

Tillman has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts aggravated robbery. He's expected in court Monday at 9 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

Memphis Police have made an arrest after a local high school student was shot and killed in Frayser.

September 2, officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Clifton Ave.

Police told FOX13 they noticed the body of Jack Luibel, 18, lying in the yard unresponsive.

Officers were told two men fled the scene toward Slocum St. shortly after the shooting.

Memphis Fire Department paramedics made the scene and pronounced Luibel dead on the scene.

Investigators noticed a cell phone in the center console of his vehicle, which was still running in the driveway with the driver’s side door still open.

MPD revealed Luibel was in communication with a telephone number via the TextNow app. Text messages showed the victim was headed to the 2200 block of Clifton Ave to meet a woman.

He was given an address and map of the location.

Video shows two suspects walking to the location from the New Hope Christian School in the 3000 block of University.

Police obtained a search warrant from TextNow, via Onvoy, LLC. Records revealed the user to be bonst66. Officers got more information that defendant Talas Bonds was wanted for robbery and known to frequent the area near Slocum St.

Bond also matched the description of one of the men in the video.

September 17, officers went to the area on Slocum St. to located Bonds on an outstanding robbery warrant.

Bonds fled the scene on foot but was eventually captured and taken to the homicide office. Bonds agreed to discuss the Luibel homicide and admitted he used the phone number to communicate with the victim.

Bonds admitted to MPD that his username was bondst66 and told officers he was one of the suspects in the video.

He gave a complete verbal statement on the homicide.

Bond was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He’s expected in court Wednesday at 9 a.m.

