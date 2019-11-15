2 suspects attempt to rob 2 Memphis businesses in 2 hours, police say

Memphis police are looking for two suspects they believe robbed two Memphis business in two hours.
The first robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, two men entered the Cricket Wireless store located in the 4700 block of Poplar Ave. and attempted to rob the business at gunpoint.
Police said the men tried to take money and cellphones from the business but were unsuccessful.
Approximately two hours later, police said the same suspects entered the Domino’s located in the 3000 block of Airways Blvd. and robbed the business at gunpoint.
The men took the money from the cash register and left the scene on foot.
According to police, one of the suspects was wearing a black skull cap and a green crocodile mask. The other man was wearing a black hoodie with a black mask.
This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this point.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward, Domino’s is providing an additional $1,000 for information leading to the arrests of the suspects.
