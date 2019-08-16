  • 2 suspects detained for attempted car theft near airport

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for information after an attempted car theft near the airport.

    Two suspects have been arrested. MPD told FOX13 the suspects rammed a gate outside the auto auction lot, but police quickly blocked the entrance and trapped the suspects inside.

    Investigators believe the suspects could be connected to other car thefts in the area.

    Police have not identified the suspects at this time.

    No injuries have been reported.

    FOX13's Siobhan Riley is giving a LIVE update from the scene, now on Good Morning Memphis.
     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories