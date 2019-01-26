0 2 suspects on the run after double shooting at Arkansas gas station

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - One arrest has been made and two suspects are on the run after a double shooting in Arkansas.

Early Monday morning, officers responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of Columbia St. in Helena Arkansas at the Victory Fuel gas station.

Investigators said Kacey Grant, 25, was found unresponsive inside a white SUV. Grant was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Video showed two men exiting both rear passenger side doors of a maroon Ford Expedition. The driver of the Ford entered the gas station.

Officers said a white SUV driven by Grant, and accompanied by a 17-year-old passenger, drove up to a gas pump when both armed subjects approached the vehicle and began firing into the vehicle.

Bullets hit Grant and the teenager inside the vehicle. The teenager then got out of the white SUV and ran away from the scene after getting shot.

The suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Around 9:30 that evening, officers responded to a shooting call near Porter St. and Poplar St. in Arkansas.

Officers got information that a man was shot lying in a drainage ditch near the Poplar Manor Apartments.

Police found Jason Robinson, 23, inside the ditch with an injury to his leg.

Robinson was removed from the drainage ditch and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Robinson was eventually arrested related to the shooting death of Grant.

Dedrick Braggs, 27, and Van Braggs, 29 are still at large. Dedrick and Van are considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

If you have any information related to this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

